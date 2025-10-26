Indian mom goes viral for hiring band to wake sleeping daughters on Instagram, netizens react ‘Don’t go in my parents’ feed’; Watch video

An Indian mother went viral for hiring a band with a dhol and trumpet to wake her sleeping daughters, performing a devotional song beside their bed. The hilarious and creative parenting stunt left social media users laughing and sharing their reactions.

Desi moms have long been celebrated for their inventive ways of waking up sleepy children, often using dramatic tricks like yanking off blankets, switching off fans, or throwing open the curtains. But one mother recently took the concept of “creative parenting” to a whole new level, leaving the internet in splits with her unconventional approach.

A video shared online shows a woman hiring a local band to wake her daughters unforgettably. The two musicians, equipped with a dhol and a trumpet, were invited into the girls’ bedroom while they slept. Their task: to wake the children in the most dramatic way possible.

As the video unfolds, the musicians begin performing an energetic rendition of the devotional song Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hai right beside the bed. The daughters, caught completely off guard, peek out from under their blankets in shock before quickly hiding themselves again. The scene perfectly captures the surprise and chaos that ensued in an otherwise ordinary morning.

The video, first shared by the Instagram page Pop keeda. The news quickly went viral. Social media users praised the mother’s humour and creativity, dubbing her “mother of the year.” The post sparked waves of laughter, with viewers sharing relatable reactions and humorous anecdotes from their own childhoods.

One user commented, 'Please, don’t go in my parents’ feed,' while another wrote, 'Ghar is called Ghar for a reason. Thank God I wasn’t born in a family like this.' Some even compared the scene to epic tales from mythology. 'Just watched the Ramayana episode where they tried waking up Kumbhkaran!' one user joked, drawing parallels between the sleepy daughters and the legendary slumberer. Another added, 'Most of us would wake up after our moms turn off the fan, use the mixer grinder, and pull out blankets for cleaning rooms.'

The video resonated with audiences because it combined creativity, humour, and a relatable childhood experience. Many parents applauded the mother for thinking outside the box, while others simply enjoyed watching the daughters’ surprised reactions.

While most children are used to standard wake-up routines, this mother’s musical intervention proved that mornings can be transformed into an unforgettable performance. In a world where parenting content dominates social media, this unique approach has left a mark, reminding everyone that sometimes, laughter is the best start to the day.