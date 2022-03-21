Indian man wins hearts in Miami with his amazing dance moves – WATCH viral video

Indians are often known for winning hearts everywhere they go. With their rich culture and friendly nature, Indians please all people even outside the country. Recently, an Indian man amazed people in Miami with his impressive dance skills.

The man, named Saminder Singh Dhindsa, has gone viral after his video was widely circulated across many social media platforms. Saminder is spotted grooving on a range of dance styles from Hip Hop to Bhangra. He can be seen grooving without caring about anyone around.

The video was shared on Instagram by Saminder himself, who is seen dressed in cool and casual clothing. He mesmerises people by perfectly picking each beat.

Watch viral video:

His amazing dance step video has already garnered more than 3,12,000 views. The video was captioned, “When in Miami, Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video and the boyz encouraged that I randomly join.”

Many people praised Saminder’s moves in the comments section calling him as ‘Singh is King’. Several users, who found the video to be quite entertaining, ask him to share more dance videos.

Also, WATCH: Leopard strolls inside Mercedez-Benz plant in Pune, rescued after 6 hours - Pics surface