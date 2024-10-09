Indian man swims 'butt naked' for two hours in Google Maps untraced Australian waterbody

AJ described the location he discovered as "magical," and although "skinny dipping" was not among his "100 things to do before dying," he chose to swim "butt-naked" in the waters for two hours.

A vlog by an Indian man showcasing his experience of skinny dipping at a little-known beach has captivated viewers on social media. Residing in Australia, the man shares how he discovered the secluded location and recounts his adventures after finding the waterbody, which he claims is not even listed on "Google Maps."

In his vlog, the man identifies himself as an Indian residing in Australia. He reveals that he discovered the beach while talking with a local who described the location as something that would "blow his mind," adding that it couldn't be found on Google Maps. Although he typically avoids visiting places recommended by strangers nut this time he chose to explore the untraced beach.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned, "Day 89 Life of AJ." This video was shared 5 days ago and with a week it has gone viral with gaining over 6 lakhs views and several comments.

Viewers expressed their excitement while watching the video, with many commenting that the place appeared heavenly. Some also reacted with heart emoticons.

A user wrote, “How cool is that! Super Jealous… the island is so scenic. Also, hats off to your storytelling skills, nothing at all sounds cheap or vulgar. I guess it’s all got to do with the intentions behind your scripting and shooting. Keep up the great world AJ and thank you for taking us through your journey. It’s one of the best things on the gram.”

Another user praised his hard work and said “Buddy your content is very refreshing. Keep up the good work!”

Meanwhile, AJ's Instagram page features a collection of videos showcasing his life in Australia. His short yet informative vlogs address a range of topics, including his work, the challenges of living alone in a foreign country, and the beauty of Australia.