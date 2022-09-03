'Go home, you're an invader': Indian man racially abused in Poland

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab of viral video)

An American is accused of using racial slurs towards an Indian man in Poland, telling him to "go back to your country" and calling him a "parasite" and an "invader." The unidentified Indian was seen on camera in a video that has gone viral on social media. The location of the video is unknown, although Warsaw Police have been mentioned by Twitter users when they comment on it.

Shameful display of racism directed towards an ethnic minority Indian in Poland pic.twitter.com/9kQBHBLWB8 — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 2, 2022

In the video, the Indian, who can be seen going close to a mall and telling the American to stop filming him, is continuously questioned by the American about why he is in Europe. "I am from America. And in America…there’s too many of you guys here. So why are you in Poland? Why are you here? Do you think you can just invade Poland? Why don’t you return to your own country?" says man recording the video while racially abusing an Indian man.

"Why are your people invading our homelands? You have India! Why are you coming to the white man’s land to take off from our hard work? Why don’t you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish" he further said.

It is unclear when the most recent assault occurred or what brought the two individuals together. Social media users criticised the video's "shameful display of racism." The event occurred more than a week after a group of Indian-American ladies in the US state of Texas were threatened and subjected to racial insults by a Mexican woman.

(With inputs from PTI)