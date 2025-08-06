Twitter
Indian man flies to Vietnam to buy MacBook, saves Rs…

Posting on the popular r/macoffer subreddit, he explained how he travelled to Vietnam with a simple goal to buy a MacBook from India at a cheaper price.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 08:06 PM IST

Why spend a lot of money when you can vacation for less? A clever Reddit user from India did just that, and now, his story has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Posting on the popular r/macoffer subreddit, he explained how he travelled to Vietnam with a simple goal to buy a MacBook from India at a cheaper price. But what started as a money-saving scheme turned into an 11-day adventure in Hanoi that included working from home, sightseeing, and a brand new MacBook in hand.

"MacBooks and iPhones are very expensive in India. You actually have to pay import duty and GST," he explained. So he booked the cheapest round-trip flight, flew to Hanoi, and got to work—both professionally and in the hunt for bargains.

In Vietnam, Apple devices are quite affordable, and thanks to the country’s VAT refund policy for tourists, he managed to save a lot. The MacBook he had his eye on was priced at Rs 1.85 lakh in India (with card offers). But in Vietnam, after carefully choosing a shop that provided proper VAT documentation and handling the refund process at the airport, he got the same MacBook for Rs 1.48 lakh. That’s a saving of Rs 36,500, almost equivalent to the cost of a round-trip ticket!

And the most interesting part is: including the cost of the laptop, his entire trip cost around Rs 2.08 lakh. After the tax refund, it came down to Rs 1.97 lakh. Excluding the MacBook, the entire Vietnam vacation, flight, food, accommodation, etc., cost just Rs 48,000.

"Basically, I bought myself a holiday and a MacBook, for less than what it would have cost me to buy just the MacBook in India," he said.

The post created a stir online, with others talking about doing the same. Some are even planning to buy upcoming iPhones or Apple gadgets in places like Dubai or Vietnam. One user put it best: "This is crazy, but it's on my to-do list now."

Also read: Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

 

