An Indian fan has recently requested American singer and actress Selena Gomez to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' in a recent video that has gone viral on the internet. This is a traditional Hindu slogan translated as 'Victory to Lord Ram' that devotees chant to show their faith.

The viral clip, shared by photographer Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, sees the fan get excited and encourage Gomez to repeat the phrase, which he describes as 'India's best slogan.' But Gomez instead smiles politely and replies with, 'Thank you, honey,' thereby avoiding the request. Paliwal said the encounter took place recently, but many viewers pointed out that Gomez's appearance was inconsistent and that the meeting took place during last year's Cannes Film Festival.

The video went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and sparking a flurry of reactions. But the response has been mostly negative, with many users expressing embarrassment over the fan's request. Some comments on Twitter include "I'm a Hindu and this is embarrassing" and "Our religion does not need additional foreign validation." They say asking a non-Indian celebrity to chant a religious slogan may be forced and misplaced.

It has sparked discussions about cultural sensitivity and the level of engagement that the public figures are expected to have with different cultures. Gomez's gracious reaction was many observers' point to the awkwardness of the situation, but it was also a far cry from the brazen show of arrogance that some expected. One user commented that she brushes off this clown so perfectly, which is cringeworthy.

This incident is a reminder of the complexity of cross-cultural interactions and how often they can involve personal beliefs and public personas.