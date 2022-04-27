Indian-Korean couple leaves neitzens awestruck as bride wears 'saree' at wedding, check this viral video

Picture courtesy: Instagram/@mylovefromkorea17

The wedding day is one of the most memorable days in everyone's life, which is why people try to make it as unique as possible. A video of a newlywed couple has just gone viral on social media. The video shows Neha, the bride, and Jongsoo, the groom, entering one of their wedding celebrations. The India-Korean pair amazes everyone because the bride is dressed in traditional Indian attire, 'saree,' while the groom is dressed in a suit. The couple currently living in Seoul, South Korea's capital, and their Instagram page has over 1.4 lakh followers.

Their couple account on Instagram,'mylovefromkorea17,' uploaded the video, which has received over 1 crore views so far. With so many Indian K-Drama fans commenting and loving the video, it has received over 10 lakh likes and more than 35,00 comments. One user wrote in the comment section, "You are looking gorgeous in Saree". While another congratulated and wrote, "Congrats, you guys make my heart sing".