Indian jugaad: Man turns car into helicopter, rents it for weddings

In a country like India, even people living in a financially strained situation tend to try not to compromise during the wedding season. Couples and just families tend to spend a big amount on gifts for guests as well as venues or even invitation cards.

In any case, hiring a helicopter can obviously be really expensive and not affordable for everyone. In a situation such as this one, a bright-minded mechanic cum artist from Bagaha, Bihar thought of a way around the situation and made the decision to turn a Tata Nano into a helicopter so that other grooms can hire for their weddings.

Guddu Sharma decided to spend Rs 2 lakh of his own money to turn the Nano into a helicopter, he apparently used certain sensors to prepare the car.

This invention is a smash hit already as 19 people have already booked the service. The helicopter is available for hire at a price of Rs15,000.

Guddu Sharma, in pertinence to his invention, said “In the era of Digital India, this invention is a living example of self-reliant India. More than one and a half lakh rupees are required in making such a ‘helicopter’, whereas it will cost more than two lakh rupees to give it a hi-tech appearance. Its rent is Rs 15,000”.