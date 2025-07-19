Indian IT worker says WFH request rejected after father’s death, triggers online backlash

The post sparked a fierce reaction online, with many users expressing anger at the lack of empathy in the workplace.

A touching Reddit post by an Indian techie detailing his own passing and his firm’s heartless reply has gone viral. The employee explained how he took five days off during his father's hospitalisation and worked from home for a week after his death so that he could complete religious rituals. However, when he requested to work from home for another month to help his mother, his work-from-home (WFH) request was rejected, leaving him stunned and exposing the lack of empathy in his workplace.

"I asked the client manager for permission to work from home for a month as my mother is alone in her hometown. All he said was, "Complete all the rituals and plan ahead". Meaning, "Come back to office". I asked for a call, but he did not respond," he wrote in the post.

The situation for the employee worsened when his manager ignored his request to call to discuss the matter further. With no support from his manager, he felt alone in a difficult time. Desperate for guidance, he turned to Reddit and sought advice on how to deal with this challenging situation and balance his responsibilities with professional expectations.

The post sparked a fierce reaction online, with many users expressing anger at the lack of empathy in the workplace. While some sympathised with the employee's situation, others said corporate policies related to bereavement and remote work are often unclear.

One user wrote, "So sorry for your loss. As the comment above says, don't ask for permission. Just tell them you're taking time off. What happens will happen. Your family should be your priority."

Another commented, "This is inhumane. OP, sorry for your loss. During my layoff, the email our company's head sent mentioned that I was taking too many vacations. The last vacation I took was in February, when I visited my parents. These bastards will not change."

A third said, "First of all, I am so sorry for your loss. Losing a parent is one of the deepest emotional wounds a person can suffer. You are not alone in what you are feeling, and your grief, exhaustion, and need to be with your mom at this time is emotionally, morally, and culturally valid."

A fourth said, "You need to stay at home at this time, the company will not shut down if you don't come in for 10 days. This is your time to grieve and be with your family. Make that a priority."

