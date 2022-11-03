Indian Instagram influencer walks with tiger by holding its tail, viral video angers internet

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you are an avid social media user, then you must have come across videos of humans interacting with animals. While the majority of the videos are adorable and feature pet dogs or cats, some are frighteningly real and difficult to believe. And a recent video of a man taking a walk with a tiger has left netizens fuming. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named Digvijay Tyagi and it has gone viral for obvious reasons.

The viral clip opens with a man standing dangerously near a tiger. As the clip progresses, the man can be seen walking with a tiger while holding the predator's tail. Although, the tiger appears to be well-trained, but it is clearly not safe.

Social media users were shocked after watching the antics of a man with the predator. Many were left furious after seeing how the animal is being treated as a pet and even pointed that out. "I love cats..SPECIALLY...when they are BIG..." reads the video caption.

The clip has been posted on October 5. Since being shared, the short segment has accumulated more than 3.7 m views and the numbers are only increasing. In the comment sections, netizens shared their mixed feelings. While some users applaud the man for his daredevil act, others expressed their annoyance towards his behaviour. Some also advised him that it was a bad decision and not to try it again.

“But kanha pe...hamko bhi esa moka mile,” expressed an Instagram user. “Are you not scared!” posted another. “This is pure stupidty” commented a third. “That's why aliens don't visit us,” wrote a fourth.