Indian hockey star slams Air India over broken suitcase, says ‘This is how your staff...'

Indian hockey star and Padma Shri award winner Rani Rampal took on social media to slam Air India after her luggage was damaged following a flight with the airline. Rampal was returning to India from Canada when she noticed her suitcase was damaged upon arrival. Expressing her frustration with the airline, she also shared a photo of the broken suitcase on social media, which has since gained significant attention.

"Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi I found my bag broken. @airindia," Rampal posted on X.

Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi I found my bag broken.@airindia pic.twitter.com/xoBHBs0xBG — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) October 5, 2024

Air India responded to Rampal, apologising for the inconvenience and asking for her details to resolve the issue. “Dear Ms. Rampal, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your ticket details, bag tag number, and damage complaint number/DBR copy. We’ll take this up.”

Dear Ms. Rampal, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your ticket details, bag tag number, and damage complaint number/DBR copy. We'll take this up. October 5, 2024

Meanwhile, several other social media users criticised the airline for its poor luggage management, with some sharing similar experiences in the comments.

A user wrote, “Same thing Happened with my Luggage at Goa MOPA Airport @IndiGo6E. Broke the handle had 2 big holes and various crack here and sold the bag per KG just 2 days ago.”

Same thing Happened with my Luggage at Goa MOPA Airport @IndiGo6E Broke the handle had 2 big holes and various crack here and sold the bag per KG just 2 days ago pic.twitter.com/mA4pXid1UJ — Vikas Kumar (@DirtyPo83737813) October 6, 2024

Another user wrote, “@airindia service has been getting progressively worse.”

@airindia service has been getting progressively worse. — sazi27 (@sazi27) October 5, 2024

