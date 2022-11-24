Indian girl recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super impressed

Screengrab

New Delhi: Some internet videos are worth watching. Recently, a clip of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception has created a buzz across social media platforms. Well, it quickly went viral online, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it. Among the sea of such videos, a video of an Indian girl recreating the viral dance steps has grabbed the attention of the internet and you should not miss it. The girl in the clip is identified as Asmita Gupta and the short segment is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the viral clip, one can see Asmita grooving to the catchy beats of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Her killer energy drew millions of eyes and a thunderous round of applause from the internet. Ayesha surely has a competitor now and we are sure that you might end up watching Asmita's dance on loop.

The clip was posted four days ago on Instagram and has since garnered over 1.4 million views. Netizens were incredibly impressed by Asmita's performance and showered her with praises in the comments section. “Seen this video more than 50 times so so good,” reacted an individual. “OMG this is so addictive, i really loved your dance” commented another. “Ek number, your dance is better than ayesha” posted a third. “Pakistan you have ayesha, we have ashmita” wrote a fourth.

Earlier also, a video of an Indian man recreating Ayesha's performance went crazy viral on social media. You can watch the video here:

If you haven't watched the clip of the Pakistani girl's performance, take a look here: