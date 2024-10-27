A video of Indian girl dancing at Bhojpuri beats with US man infront of India Gate has gone viral on social media.

In a captivating display of cultural exchange, a recent video featuring an Indian girl dancing alongside a man from the US in front of India Gate has taken social media by storm.

The duo showcased their moves to a popular Bhojpuri song, with the man visibly enjoying the performance and matching the girl's energetic style. This viral moment highlights the universal appeal of Indian music, which has inspired people around the globe to join in the dance.

The girl featured in the viral video is Sanam, who goes by the Instagram handle @sanam_dancer97. Known for her collaborations with international dancers, Sanam often creates dance videos in front of India Gate.

In this particular clip, she is seen performing a lively dance with a man from the US to a Bhojpuri song by Khesari Lal Yadav and Shivani Singh. Sanam's energetic movements are perfectly aligned with the song's rhythm, while the man enthusiastically attempts to keep up, clearly enjoying the experience.

Sanam's recent Instagram video rapidly gained popularity after being posted, amassing over 5 million views and more than 1,43,000 likes. The post has generated significant engagement, drawing a flurry of comments from viewers.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, “What kind of dance is this? I’ve never seen anything like it.” Another user added, “Look, people from Bihar are even getting foreigners to dance to their tunes.” A third user humorously noted, “The foreigner must be thinking, where did I find her?”

However, some users also thought that the girl is mocking the US man through her dance as one user said, “It looks like the girl is playfully mocking the foreigner- he has no idea how to dance.” Indian music and films have a huge global following. It’s not uncommon to see foreigners joining in, dancing to the signature moves of popular Indian songs.