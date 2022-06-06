Indian expat honoured by Dubai police for handing over Rs 2 crore cash found in lift

Indian man awarded certificate of appreciation

Indian National Tariq Mahmood Khalid was honoured with a certificate of appreciation by the Dubai police. Khalid found Dh1 million in cash in his building’s elevator and handed it to the Dubai police.

The NRI found the money in his building in Al Barsha. Appreciating the act, Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi, director of Al Barsha Police Station said, “His morals represent the noble values of our society that we are very proud of”.

The officer awarded Mahmood with a certificate of appreciation and highlighted that it is important that the community and the police are well connected. Mahmood felt great joy and pride being the recipient of the certificate, said the police.

The Dubai Police routinely honours citizens who hand over lost cash or valuables. There have been multiple such incidents this year, Khaleej Times reported.

