An Indian doctor popularly known as 'The Liver Doc' has hit out at tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, accusing him of fraud. Johnson is known for his anti-ageing program called Blueprint. Kerala-based doctor Cyriac Abby Philips took to social media to call out Johnson for selling "potentially dangerous snake oil supplements," comparing him to convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and Australian influencer Belle Gibson, both of whom lied about having serious illnesses.

"It is terrifying that people do not see Bryan Johnson as actually a well-evolved masculine form of fraudsters Elizabeth Holmes and Belle Gibson, selling both expensive and utterly useless investigations and peddling potentially dangerous snake oil supplements in the name of BLUEPRINT," Philips wrote.

Bryan Johnson responds

The tech millionaire defended his products, saying his supplements contain "nutrients which have independent and robust scientific evidence" and that they are tested by third parties. "Cyriac why are you so angry? Who hurt you?” Johnson responded. "Blueprint offers extra virgin olive oil, proteins, nuts, and nutrients which have independent and robust scientific evidence. They are third-party tested. The certificates of analysis are publicly available. They are affordably priced," he added.

Johnson reportedly spends over USD 2 million a year on his health program, which includes a strict vegan diet, intense workouts, and many supplements. Under the Blueprint brand, he launched the 'Blueprint Longevity Mix,' a supplement meant to improve sleep, reduce stress, and boost energy.

