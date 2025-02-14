A doctor has sparked a fierce argument by claiming that milk and paneer should not be considered in the vegetarian food category. Dr. Sylvia Karpagam has sparked a controversy and discussion among vegetarians on social media by her statement.

People often debate about the nature of certain foods in the context of vegetarian and non-vegetarian. However, this debate seems endless as there is no certain conclusion that has ever come out of such debates. One claim seems to be adding to this debate, making it more controversial and highly suspicious.

A doctor has sparked a fierce argument by claiming that milk and paneer should not be considered in the vegetarian food category. Dr. Sylvia Karpagam has sparked a controversy and discussion among vegetarians on social media by her statement which explains that because the origination of such products is from animals, they cannot be considered as vegetarian food.

Her statement came as a response to the description of an image which showed a traditional Indian vegetarian meal. The image was said to be a well-balanced meal including proteins, healthy fats, and fiber. The meal, which is called thali as per Indian tradition contained paneer, moong dal, a salad with carrots, cucumber, and onions, along with raw coconut, walnuts, and a bowl of unsweetened kheer.



Also paneer and milk are not 'veg'. They are animal source foods.....same like chicken, fish, beef and all. https://t.co/M7SXAYqNLc — Dr. Sylvia Karpagam (@sakie339) February 6, 2025

The image was posted by Sunita Sayammagaru on X (formerly Twitter), who captioned it: “Dinner plate of husband's vegetarian meal. Has protein, good fats and fiber.” She intended to highlight the nutritional benefits of a regular vegetarian diet through her post.

Dr. Sylvia Karpagam serves as the working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics. Seeing the post prompted her to respond. In her response, she challenged the categorization of dairy products as vegetarian. In her response, she emphasised that milk and paneer come under the category of animal-derived foods and therefore should be treated as meat, poultry, and seafood. “Paneer and milk are not ‘vegetarian.’ They are animal-sourced foods, just like chicken, fish, and beef,” she stated.

Her statement received quick responses from users who were shocked by such claims and were divided in their opinions that led to a massive and heated debate on X.

“No animals are killed to produce milk or paneer, so they remain vegetarian,” a user countered. Another user explained, “Dairy products are sourced from animals without harming or killing them. Therefore, they qualify as vegetarian, though not vegan. Any ethical concerns regarding animal treatment arise from the dairy industry’s practices, but that does not change their classification as vegetarian.”

These responses again prompted Dr Karpagam who questioned these reasonings by saying that going by the same reason, hens are not killed for giving eggs but despite this eggs are considered non-vegetarian. Her position sparked significant criticism, with many accusing her of disseminating false information. Some even suggested that she had intentionally made a controversial remark to boost social media interaction.