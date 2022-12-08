'Doctor ho toh aisa ho': Doctor administers vaccine to toddler in unique manner, viral video has 23 million views

Screengrab

New Delhi: For most children, going to the doctor's clinic is a nightmare. Most children are terrified of bitter medicines, medical equipment, and, most importantly, injections. However, in this adorable video, a doctor goes above and beyond his duties and performs amazing techniques for giving vaccination shots to toddler. The doctor in the video is identified as Dr. Sayed Mujahid Husain, who is a pediatrician himself and the clip is shared on his official Instagram handle. Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, a baby is lying down, ready to receive his first vaccine. To distract the baby, the doctor makes amusing noises and gestures. The baby begins to relax, and within a few seconds, he administers the vaccine shots. After the vaccination, the baby begins to cry, but he uses his fun techniques to calm him down. “These six month older ones are awesome, we adults are useless timid creatures!!!” Dr. Sayed Mujahid Husain captioned the clip.

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than 23 million times, has 1.3 million likes and countless comments. Netizens absolutely loved the clip and flooded the comment section with their adorable reactions.

“I am showing this to my uncle kids who wanna be doctor and they were so inspired and also fascinated and one of them want to become like you sirrr.. appreciating for your work hats off,” wrote an Instagram user. “I wish you could be here in Srinagar Kashmir.I would've vaccinated my baby from you.here we don't have such amazing doctors.,” said another. “Really osm stay blessed Sai Baba ji aapko har khushi de.. U r The Real Hero Real Doctor,” exclaimed a third.

Here are some more clips of Dr. Sayed interacting with toddlers. Watch here: