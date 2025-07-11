Indian CEO's sensitive explanation of autism to his 6-year-old son wins internet, netizens say...., WATCH viral video

A video captures Anuj Paul, the CEO of MyFundBox Financial Services, discussing with his son Adwik about his classmate, who is on the autism spectrum.

As the world grapples with catastrophic incidents, including the Iran-Israel conflict, escalating global trade tensions, and soaring inflation, people are finding solace in the endless stream of engaging reels for a much-needed distraction. While several humorous reels grab attention, some motivational and heartwarming videos stay long in mind. Amid this, a poignant video featuring a father and son’s conversation about autism has gone viral.

Indian CEO explaining autism to son goes viral

A video captures Anuj Paul, the CEO of MyFundBox Financial Services, discussing with his son Adwik about his classmate, who is on the autism spectrum. In the now-viral clip, Paul is driving with his son, and he is heard telling him, “Aapko pata na specia child hai na wo(you know he‘s a special child),” while referring to his classmate.

Curious Adwik asks his father how, to which he responds, “Usko autism hai, minor autism hai usko (He has autism, mild form).”

Further, the six-year-old Adwik enquires what minor autism is, and his father sensitively tells him that he must have noticed how differently his classmates act, and finds it hard to focus, mentioning about his undergoing treatment. Paul set an example of gentle parenting with his powerful commentary on how to deal with and respect a person suffering from autism. The clip showcases a heartwarming moment when Paul shares he has found that no one says goodbye to him, to which Adwik replies, “Main karta hoon, lekin kabhi kabhi bhool jaata hoon” (I do, but sometimes I forget). To this, Paul quickly reacts, “Roj karni hai beta, usko bahut bura lagta hai” (You must say it every day, he feels really bad). Towards the end, Paul guides his son toward empathy and concludes, “Kisi ko bura feel nahi karwana” (We must never make anyone feel bad).

Internet reacts



The video shared on Instagram profile Adwik Paul was captioned, “He’s a special child! Everyone deserves a friend… even if their world feels a little different.” In no time, the video has amassed over 3.7 million views, receiving emotional and heartfelt comments. A user wrote, “That’s what you call a DAD.” A netizen commented, “Along with praises for the dad, I have huge respect for Adwik since he is receptive to the knowledge given to him; otherwise, kids these days just don't listen.” “Great parenting… very inspiring!” added another user.