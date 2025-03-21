Indian-origin couple’s wedding photoshoot in Bengaluru turns tragic as malfunctioning colour bomb injures the bride.

A couple of Indian origin, who had travelled all the way from Canada to Bengaluru for their wedding, faced an unfortunate accident on what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives. The couple had planned a grand photoshoot between their wedding and reception ceremonies, hoping to capture beautiful moments with colourful smoke bombs in the background. But instead of creating a magical scene, the photoshoot turned into a nightmare.

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle ‘viaparadise’, the bride and groom can be seen posing for the camera, excited for the colour bombs to go off behind them. However, things went terribly wrong when one of the colour bombs malfunctioned and shot directly at the couple. The blast caused burns and injuries to the bride, especially near her waist and other parts of her body. The video also shows the bride lying in bed, with visible injury marks after the accident.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred during the photo session between the wedding and the reception. After the accident, the bride was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. In the post shared along with the video, the couple explained their situation, writing, “The plan was to have these beautiful colour bombs go off in the background for an epic shot, but it malfunctioned and shot at us. We were also about to hold our baby with us.”

The video has gone viral, sparking numerous reactions on social media. While some people blamed the accident on the “evil eye” or jealousy from others, others pointed out that such accidents are often due to human errors or technical faults and shouldn’t always be attributed to superstitions.

One user commented, “Standing just right next to it and blaming the evil eye.” Another wrote, “Even in Islam, the evil eye is real. You should share your wedding moments only with those who truly care about you. Having extravagant celebrations can attract jealousy.”

However, not everyone agreed with this. One user added, “I can’t understand why people blame every accident on the evil eye. Sometimes accidents happen due to mistakes or blunders and don’t always have to be called buri nazar.”

This incident is a reminder that while grand wedding celebrations and creative photoshoots are exciting, safety precautions are extremely important.