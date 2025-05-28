The Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will wear two specially made Omega Speedmaster watches during the mission, the X-33 Skywalker and the Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history to become the first Indian to go to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 8 as one of the crew members for the upcoming Axiom 4 space mission Ax-4. The NASA astronauts are provided expensive spacesuits with an estimated cost of $1 billion and expensive watches. The Indian Astronaut will wear two specially made Omega Speedmaster watches during the mission.

The Omega Watches

IAF Shubhanshu Shukla will be equipped with two Omega watches: the X-33 Skywalker and the Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch. These watches have advanced features and are carefully engineered for outer space.

X-33 Skywalker will be worn inside the spacecraft. Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch will be used during spacewalks, also called extravehicular activities (EVAs). Omega watches have a 60 years connection to space exploration. In 1965, the Omega Speedmaster became the first watch to be certified by NASA for manned space missions including Apollo missions.

Features of the watches

1. Certified use in space missions

2. Have shock resistance up to 40G, 40 times the force of gravity on Earth.

3. Works in vacuum, especially in outer space with no atmosphere

4. No rusting even in extreme environments

5. Can handle high pressure up to 1.6 atmospheres.

Prices of the watches

1. X-33 Skywalker - 5 to 6 lakhs

2. Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch - 6-7 lakhs

But why do Astronauts need watches in space?

The simple answer is that accurate timekeeping is essential in space, as astronauts do not have a regular day-night cycle. They require timekeeping for experiments, maintenance tasks, communication windows, and even exercise sessions.

About the Axiom mission Ax4

Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4), is a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for a launch on June 8, 2025 from NASA's Kennedy space centre. The mission will cost Rs 550 crores. The crew includes, commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Indian astronaut-designate Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Now just a few days left for the mission, the crew has entered a quarantine phase, and the crew will regularly undergo medical evaluations.