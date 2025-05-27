Indian Air force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian to go to the International Space Station (ISS) next month on June 8 as a part of upcoming Axiom 4 space mission Ax-4. Shubhanshu Shukla, will reportedly carry some of the Indian delicacies with him to the ISS.

Indian Air force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian to go to the International Space Station (ISS) next month on June 8 as a part of upcoming Axiom 4 space mission Ax-4. Shubhanshu Shukla, will reportedly carry some of the Indian delicacies with him to the ISS. As per reports, he will have moong dal halwa, Indian rice and Mango nectar while in space, to feel more connected to India. IAF Shubhanshu Shukla has also been selected for India’s Gaganyaan mission.

About the Axiom 4 mission

Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4), is a private mission to the International Space Station, that cost Rs 550 crores. The crew includes, commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Indian astronaut-designate Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The crew will be launched using the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket. It is an important collaboration between ISRO and NASA. The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew will conduct scientific research, and promote international collaboration. It will also help in the promotion of space tourism.

Crew in Quarantine

Now just a few days left for the mission, the crew has entered a quarantine phase for safety purposes. There are two reasons for this. First, the crew will be regularly monitored and will undergo medical evaluations, to ensure that all of them are fit and do not have any minor health issues, before embarking on this mission. There is a very extreme environment in Space, which can make the immune system less effective. Any infection can disrupt the mission and force an early return to earth. Secondly, to maintain a sterile environment in ISS, where the crew will spend 14 days.