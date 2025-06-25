Years later, the same boy from Lucknow has marked history as the second indian astronaut to travel to space by joining the Axiom-4 mission.

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force became the second Indian astronaut to go to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who was the first Indian to travel to space in 1984. Shubhanshu Shukla flew aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket, which lifted off from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday, after many delays.

While the entire nation is celebrating Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's milestone, not many know about the silent hard work and sacrifices.

Why did Shubhanshu Shukla disappear from his sister's wedding?

In 2001, Shubhanshu mysteriously slipped from his elder sister's wedding farewell, leaving the house full of guests. While everyone was busy with rituals, his absence on the farewell morning shocked everyone, especially his father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla. Just as the rituals were wrapping up, he returned on his bicycle, still wearing the wedding outfit, breathless and quietly asked, 'Now tell me what to do.'

Reason: National Defence Academy entrance exam

The reason behind his sudden disappearance was still a mystery, and he revealed many days later that he had gone out to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam. He had decided to keep it a secret and had borrowed money from his friends to fill out the application form.

His dedication and sacrifice didn't go to vain, and at just 16 years old, Shubhanshu cleared the NDA exam and started his journey toward building a career in the Indian Air Force. The purpose of joining the Indian Air Force was solely to serve the nation.

Years later, the same boy from Lucknow has marked history as the second indian astronaut to travel to space by joining the Axiom-4 mission.

Shubhanshu Sukhla wife

Shubhanshu Sukhla, who has always been focused and determined towards his goal, is also a family man. His wife Kamna, who has known him since class 3, calls him 'Shux' and says he has always been a great partner and a father. Kamna once opened up to a media outlet that she has never attended any of his take-offs. However, she always supports him as he is ambitious about space and the skies.

