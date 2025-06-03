Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic ISS mission has been delayed to June 10 due to extended quarantine and operational reasons.

The much-awaited launch of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed once more. The mission, part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 programme, has now been rescheduled for 5:52 pm (IST) on June 10.

Earlier, the launch was planned for May 29, then moved to June 8. However, due to necessary operational changes and the continuation of the crew's quarantine period, the date has been pushed again.

The Ax-4 crew has been in a two-week quarantine, known as a "health stabilisation" phase, since May 25 at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. This is a routine process to protect astronauts and the ISS crew from infectious diseases before liftoff.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who will be the mission’s pilot, will make history as the first Indian to travel to the ISS, and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984.

Speaking to India Today about the delay and the mission, Shukla said, “I carry not just technical equipment but the hopes and dreams of 1.7 billion Indians.” He added that he will be conducting seven scientific experiments in space, which could help improve our understanding of microgravity and open doors for future space research.

He also shared that he will speak to educators, students, and professionals from the space industry during the mission. “If even one person is inspired to explore, we will have succeeded,” he said.

Shukla expressed excitement about seeing the Earth from space, floating in microgravity, and adjusting to daily life in space. He also shared his pride in carrying artefacts designed by the National Institute of Design, showcasing India’s creativity.

The Ax-4 mission also includes Peggy Whitson (mission commander and former NASA astronaut), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, who will both be the first astronauts from their respective countries to reach the ISS.

Shukla closed by saying, “This mission is a milestone for India. I ask everyone to pray for its success. Even stars are attainable. Jai Hind.”