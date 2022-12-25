Army officer gives final salute to mother before retirement, viral video leaves internet emotional

Screengrab

New Delhi: Every landmark in a man's life, whether it's a minor victory in a school event or a major life event, will make him wish he could be with his mother. This grasps the love that exists between mothers and sons but that cannot be voiced in words. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. Well, a video of an Indian army officer saluting his mother before retiring has gone viral on the internet. It will also make you cry happy tears. The clip was shared by Major General Ranjan Mahajan on Instagram.

The viral video, which begins with Mahajan entering his residence to see his mother. He marched towards his mother, who was sitting on a sofa, dressed in his uniform. She was extremely happy to see her son. He salutes his mother as he reaches the sofa. The mother-son duo then hugged, and the entire scene was simply heartwarming. He also gives his adoring mother a garland. According to the Major General, his mother made him "worthy of this life and uniform."

Isn't it heartwarming? Since this clip was shared, it has been liked almost 43,000 times and has had numerous comments. Many were left emotional by the clip.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments added, "How beautiful uncle! Wishing you the best for your second innings " Another person wrote, "Pehla star mummy ne lagaya aur last salute bhi mummy ne diya u r lucky many are not good luck!" "Thank you for your valuable services, SIR!! Salute!! Happy retirement! Have fun! !!" added a third. A fourth user said, "How emotional!! I am crying!"