Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Indian Army honours retired havildar on his 100th birthday, internet reacts

The Indian Army has received praise on social media for commemorating one of its retired soldiers' 100th birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Indian Army honours retired havildar on his 100th birthday, internet reacts
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Indian Army has received praise on social media for commemorating one of its retired soldiers' 100th birthday. On his centennial birthday, retired Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair was presented with a souvenir by the Indian Army Service Corps. On November 23, KK Nair turned 100.

The Indian Army's official Instagram page posted a photo of the veteran with the officers. Army in the caption wrote, "#WeCare Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd), the #veteran turned 100 years on 23 Nov 2022. He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps #ASC & was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport. #IndianArmy"

This picture was shared one day ago and it has been liked 81,000 times and has numerous comments. The veteran's grandson also commented on the photo, writing,  "So proud! This is my grandfather, and our family is deeply indebted to the former Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, IAS, for initiating this event. Also, kudos to ASC Trivandrum, who conducted the event at the unit level!" Salute hai aapko sir ji, isliye jawaan ko hamesha jawaan kehte hai, jai hind jai bharat jai jawaan hai kisaan (We salute you sir, that's why a soldier is always a soldier, Jai Hind, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan)."  said another user. Third user added, "A special salute from my heart for honouring this old man (Havildar). This deed displays the gratitude to our soldiers by our nation." 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.