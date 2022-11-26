Indian Army honours retired havildar on his 100th birthday, internet reacts

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Indian Army has received praise on social media for commemorating one of its retired soldiers' 100th birthday. On his centennial birthday, retired Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair was presented with a souvenir by the Indian Army Service Corps. On November 23, KK Nair turned 100.

The Indian Army's official Instagram page posted a photo of the veteran with the officers. Army in the caption wrote, "#WeCare Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd), the #veteran turned 100 years on 23 Nov 2022. He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps #ASC & was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport. #IndianArmy"

This picture was shared one day ago and it has been liked 81,000 times and has numerous comments. The veteran's grandson also commented on the photo, writing, "So proud! This is my grandfather, and our family is deeply indebted to the former Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, IAS, for initiating this event. Also, kudos to ASC Trivandrum, who conducted the event at the unit level!" Salute hai aapko sir ji, isliye jawaan ko hamesha jawaan kehte hai, jai hind jai bharat jai jawaan hai kisaan (We salute you sir, that's why a soldier is always a soldier, Jai Hind, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan)." said another user. Third user added, "A special salute from my heart for honouring this old man (Havildar). This deed displays the gratitude to our soldiers by our nation."