Indian-American engineer fired for speaking in Hindi with dying relative, details inside

Headlines

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

HomeViral

Viral

Indian-American engineer fired for speaking in Hindi with dying relative, details inside

A 78-year-old Indian-American engineer was terminated from his long-standing position with a missile defense contractor in Alabama, USA, after using Hindi during a video call with his dying relative in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: A 78-year-old Indian-American engineer was terminated from his long-standing position with a missile defense contractor in Alabama, USA, after using Hindi during a video call with his dying relative in India. The engineer, Anil Varshney, who worked as a Senior Systems Engineer for Parsons Corporation, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the company of discriminatory actions that resulted in his job loss in October of the previous year.

According to the lawsuit filed in June in the northern district of Alabama, a white colleague overheard Varshney speaking in Hindi with his brother-in-law in India, who was on his deathbed. Realizing the urgency of the situation and wanting to say his final goodbyes, Varshney took the call in an empty cubicle while ensuring no classified materials or sensitive work-related items were nearby. The conversation lasted only two minutes when another coworker interrupted, questioning whether Varshney was on a video call, to which he confirmed. Feeling intimidated by the use of an unfamiliar language, the coworker reported that Varshney breached security protocols by revealing confidential information during a confidential meeting.

Despite no existing policy prohibiting such calls, the defendants immediately terminated Varshney's employment, effectively ending his career and future prospects with the Missile Defence Agency (MDA). The lawsuit further mentioned that Parsons blacklisted him from any potential MDA work.

Varshney seeks reinstatement to a comparable position, restoration of privileges, and the removal of any disciplinary records from his file. If not reinstated, he requests front pay with benefits. Additionally, he seeks compensatory damages for emotional distress, along with punitive and liquidated damages and coverage of attorney fees.

In response, Parsons denied any wrongdoing and requested the dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice, demanding Varshney to cover their attorneys' fees and costs. The case is ongoing, and no further comments have been provided by Parsons' representative as of the date of the report.

Anil Varshney, who immigrated to the US in 1968 and became an American citizen, has a commendable track record as a systems engineer and received recognition for his contributions to missile defense systems. He played an essential role in developing integrated and layered missile defense systems, safeguarding the US and its allied partners against ballistic missile threats. His wife, Sashi, has been employed at NASA since 1989.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India's richest bankers with Rs 9.75 crore salary; know his education, qualification, job roles and more

This superstar lost all his money, bungalows to gambling, was one of India’s richest actor, died in...

India’s richest billionaire ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania, Azim Premji

'Who can recommend revocation of Article 370 when no constituent assembly exists in J-K?': SC asks petitioners

Meet bank manager’s son with net worth Rs 11500 crore who founded Rs 2,87,000 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE