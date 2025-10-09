Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Ringtone of fear, alerts sweep Pakistan amid fear of attack from India

Indian Air Force’s viral dinner menu takes a dig at Pakistan with creatively named dishes

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as South Africa clinch thriller in Vizag

Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused named in deceased's final note following complaint by wife

'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI after she tipped him

Bank Holiday on Karva Chauth: Are banks closed on October 10? Know here

Masood Azhar’s JeM approves women brigade, ‘Jamaat-ul-Mominaat', it is led by...; know more details

Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle? Here's what we know

Who is Guru Sharananand? Premanand Maharaj seen washing his feet in viral video

R Ashwin takes a dig at Harshit Rana’s selection, says 'Picked for one delivery two years ago'; ex-India star defends pacer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as South Africa clinch thriller in Vizag

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as

Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused named in deceased's final note following complaint by wife

Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused

'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI after she tipped him

'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI af

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeViral

VIRAL

Indian Air Force’s viral dinner menu takes a dig at Pakistan with creatively named dishes

The photo of the dinner menu has now gone viral on social media as users shared it and praised the Indian Air Force.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:48 PM IST

Indian Air Force’s viral dinner menu takes a dig at Pakistan with creatively named dishes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla shared a photo of a dinner menu from an Indian Air Force event, which featured several dishes named after Pakistani cities targeted during India's Operation Sindoor and Operation Bandar in 2019. The photo of the dinner menu has now gone viral on social media as users shared it and praised the Indian Air Force.

The menu included dishes like "Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala," "Rafiqi Rahra Mutton," "Bholari Paneer Methi Malai," "Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta," "Sargodha Dal Makhani," "Jacobabad Mewa Pulao," and "Bahawalpur Naan."

For dessert options, the menu included "Balakot Tiramisu," "Muzaffarabad Kulfi Falooda," and "Muridke Meetha Pan."

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Poonawala wrote, "From serving food to delivering justice. Now, even the Indian Air Force menu conveys a new normal. Gone are the days when 26/11 happened and, according to P. Chidambaram, foreign forces prevented any action..."

The dinner menu, titled "93 Years of the IAF: Accurate, Invulnerable, and Precise," subtly took a dig at Pakistan by mentioning locations targeted during India's recent Operation Sindoor and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

 

 

Operation Sindoor

India's Operation Sindoor was carried out on May 7 this year, in which the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These precision strikes targeted locations including Rawalakot, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, and Neelam Valley, among others.

These strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor led to four days of fierce clashes between India and Pakistan, which ultimately ended with an agreement to cease operations on May 10.

Also read: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did Rabindranath Tagore really return Nobel Prize? Debate rekindled after 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Laszlo Krasznahorkai
Did Rabindranath Tagore return his Nobel Prize in Literature? Truth revealed!
Nobel Prize 2025: Who is Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Nobel winner who shattered India’s hopes?
Nobel Prize 2025: Who is Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Nobel winner who shattered Ind
In a first, Putin admits Russian forces responsible for downing Azerbaijan plane that killed 38
In a first, Putin admits Russian forces responsible for downing Azerbaijan plane
UK announces Rs 4155 crore defence deal with India, to supply Lightweight Multirole Missiles to...
UK announces Rs 4155 crore defence deal with India, to supply LMM to..
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE