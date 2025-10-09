Indian Air Force’s viral dinner menu takes a dig at Pakistan with creatively named dishes

DNA TV Show: Ringtone of fear, alerts sweep Pakistan amid fear of attack from India
The photo of the dinner menu has now gone viral on social media as users shared it and praised the Indian Air Force.
BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla shared a photo of a dinner menu from an Indian Air Force event, which featured several dishes named after Pakistani cities targeted during India's Operation Sindoor and Operation Bandar in 2019. The photo of the dinner menu has now gone viral on social media as users shared it and praised the Indian Air Force.
The menu included dishes like "Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala," "Rafiqi Rahra Mutton," "Bholari Paneer Methi Malai," "Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta," "Sargodha Dal Makhani," "Jacobabad Mewa Pulao," and "Bahawalpur Naan."
For dessert options, the menu included "Balakot Tiramisu," "Muzaffarabad Kulfi Falooda," and "Muridke Meetha Pan."
Sharing the photo on Instagram, Poonawala wrote, "From serving food to delivering justice. Now, even the Indian Air Force menu conveys a new normal. Gone are the days when 26/11 happened and, according to P. Chidambaram, foreign forces prevented any action..."
The dinner menu, titled "93 Years of the IAF: Accurate, Invulnerable, and Precise," subtly took a dig at Pakistan by mentioning locations targeted during India's recent Operation Sindoor and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.
October 9, 2025
India's Operation Sindoor was carried out on May 7 this year, in which the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These precision strikes targeted locations including Rawalakot, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, and Neelam Valley, among others.
These strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor led to four days of fierce clashes between India and Pakistan, which ultimately ended with an agreement to cease operations on May 10.
