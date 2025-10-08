Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Celebrate Indian Air Force Day 2025 by watching 5 patriotic Bollywood movies. From Gunjan Saxena, Sky Force to Tejas, streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5.

Every year, Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8, honouring one of the most powerful and respected wings of India’s defence forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF). Established in 1932, the IAF stands as a shining example of courage, precision, and technological brilliance.

And what better way to celebrate this special occasion than by watching a few powerful Bollywood films that beautifully capture the spirit of the Indian Air Force? From true stories of real-life heroes to thrilling fictional missions. Here’s a list of five must-watch movies you can stream this Indian Air Force Day 2025 on popular OTT platforms.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix)

This inspiring film tells the true story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots in the Indian Air Force, who served during the 1999 Kargil War.

Fighter (Netflix)

Released in early 2024, 'Fighter' is India’s first aerial action franchise featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film showcases elite Indian Air Force pilots as they unite to protect the nation from external threats.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (Jio Hotstar )

Based on true events from the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this movie tells the story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, who reconstructed a bombed airstrip in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women.

Sky Force (Prime Video)

Set to release on Prime Video, 'Sky Force' is inspired by India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film is said to blend real events with gripping fiction.

Tejas (Zee5)

'Tejas,' starring Kangana Ranaut, tells the story of an Indian Air Force pilot who is determined to protect the nation at all costs. The film is named after the Tejas fighter jet, which symbolises India’s technological power and resilience.

