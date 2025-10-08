Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Rohit Sharma's FIRST statement after captaincy snub goes viral, omits Gautam Gambhir's name from Champions Trophy credit list: 'Me and Rahul Dravid...'

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Why is Donald Trump most unlikely to win despite nominations?

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean

Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP, arrested; Assam SIT summons 11 NRIs for...

India takes strong stand against Trump’s Bagram air base bid, joins Russia, Pakistan, China in support of Taliban

Tata Sons boardroom clash: Government issues BIG message after meeting with Noel Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, says, 'Do Whatever it takes...'

Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix in trouble? Major update in Sameer Wankhede's Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation suit, Delhi HC issues...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Indian Air Force Day 2025: Actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Celebrate Indian Air Force Day 2025 by watching 5 patriotic Bollywood movies. From Gunjan Saxena, Sky Force to Tejas, streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Every year, Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8, honouring one of the most powerful and respected wings of India’s defence forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF). Established in 1932, the IAF stands as a shining example of courage, precision, and technological brilliance.

And what better way to celebrate this special occasion than by watching a few powerful Bollywood films that beautifully capture the spirit of the Indian Air Force? From true stories of real-life heroes to thrilling fictional missions. Here’s a list of five must-watch movies you can stream this Indian Air Force Day 2025 on popular OTT platforms.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix)

This inspiring film tells the true story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots in the Indian Air Force, who served during the 1999 Kargil War.

Fighter (Netflix)

Released in early 2024, 'Fighter' is India’s first aerial action franchise featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film showcases elite Indian Air Force pilots as they unite to protect the nation from external threats.

ALSO READ: Why is Indian Air Force Day celebrated on October 8? Know how powerful the IAF is

Bhuj: The Pride of India (Jio Hotstar)

Based on true events from the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this movie tells the story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, who reconstructed a bombed airstrip in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women.

Sky Force (Prime Video)

Set to release on Prime Video, 'Sky Force' is inspired by India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film is said to blend real events with gripping fiction.

Tejas (Zee5)

'Tejas,' starring Kangana Ranaut, tells the story of an Indian Air Force pilot who is determined to protect the nation at all costs. The film is named after the Tejas fighter jet, which symbolises India’s technological power and resilience.

ALSO READ: Indian Air Force Day 2025: Date, history, significance, powerful quotes, wishes to honour IAF warriors

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump during Bihar Election 2025
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump dur
Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?
Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?
Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration: All you need to know about Rs 19,680 crore India’s first fully digital airport
7 key factors to know India's first fully digital airport
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai, suspended
Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose at UN, details here...
Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose!
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE