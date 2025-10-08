Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen
Celebrate Indian Air Force Day 2025 by saluting Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and others who powerfully portrayed fearless IAF women officers on screen.
On Air Force Day, we honour the fearless guardians of India’s skies, the men and women of the Indian Air Force, whose courage keeps our nation safe and soaring. As we salute these heroes, it’s only fitting to celebrate the actresses who have powerfully brought their stories to life on screen. Through their portrayals of women in uniform, these leading ladies have redefined heroism in Indian cinema, embodying strength, resilience, and patriotism with every salute.
In Fighter, Deepika Padukone soared to new cinematic heights as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Her commanding screen presence, precision in action sequences, and physical dedication gave life to a character that symbolised grace under pressure. Deepika’s portrayal exuded both strength and emotion, a perfect salute to the spirit of India’s air warriors.
Janhvi Kapoor took a defining step in her career with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, essaying the role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat pilots. Against the backdrop of the Kargil War, Janhvi delivered a moving and grounded performance that captured the vulnerability, determination, and triumph of a woman breaking barriers in a world dominated by men.
Fearless and fiery, Kangana Ranaut donned the Air Force uniform in Tejas, portraying a daring Indian Air Force pilot on a high-stakes mission. True to her screen persona, Kangana brought intensity and conviction to the role, embodying the grit, valour, and unyielding spirit of India’s unsung defenders of the skies.
Rakul Preet Singh made a striking impression as Pilot Officer Tanya Albuquerque in Runway 34. Although the film revolved around civil aviation, Rakul’s performance highlighted the professionalism, precision, and presence of mind that define aviators. Her portrayal added both strength and sensitivity to the film’s gripping narrative.
