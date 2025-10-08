Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Rohit Sharma's FIRST statement after captaincy snub goes viral, omits Gautam Gambhir's name from Champions Trophy credit list: 'Me and Rahul Dravid...'

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Why is Donald Trump most unlikely to win despite nominations?

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean

Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP, arrested; Assam SIT summons 11 NRIs for...

India takes strong stand against Trump’s Bagram air base bid, joins Russia, Pakistan, China in support of Taliban

Tata Sons boardroom clash: Government issues BIG message after meeting with Noel Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, says, 'Do Whatever it takes...'

Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix in trouble? Major update in Sameer Wankhede's Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation suit, Delhi HC issues...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Indian Air Force Day 2025: Actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Celebrate Indian Air Force Day 2025 by saluting Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and others who powerfully portrayed fearless IAF women officers on screen.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On Air Force Day, we honour the fearless guardians of India’s skies, the men and women of the Indian Air Force, whose courage keeps our nation safe and soaring. As we salute these heroes, it’s only fitting to celebrate the actresses who have powerfully brought their stories to life on screen. Through their portrayals of women in uniform, these leading ladies have redefined heroism in Indian cinema, embodying strength, resilience, and patriotism with every salute.

1) Deepika Padukone

Untitled-design-4In Fighter, Deepika Padukone soared to new cinematic heights as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Her commanding screen presence, precision in action sequences, and physical dedication gave life to a character that symbolised grace under pressure. Deepika’s portrayal exuded both strength and emotion, a perfect salute to the spirit of India’s air warriors.

ALSO READ: Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

2) Janhvi Kapoor

Untitled-design-3Janhvi Kapoor took a defining step in her career with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, essaying the role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat pilots. Against the backdrop of the Kargil War, Janhvi delivered a moving and grounded performance that captured the vulnerability, determination, and triumph of a woman breaking barriers in a world dominated by men.

3) Kangana Ranaut

Untitled-design-5Fearless and fiery, Kangana Ranaut donned the Air Force uniform in Tejas, portraying a daring Indian Air Force pilot on a high-stakes mission. True to her screen persona, Kangana brought intensity and conviction to the role, embodying the grit, valour, and unyielding spirit of India’s unsung defenders of the skies.

4) Rakul Preet Singh

Untitled-design-6Rakul Preet Singh made a striking impression as Pilot Officer Tanya Albuquerque in Runway 34. Although the film revolved around civil aviation, Rakul’s performance highlighted the professionalism, precision, and presence of mind that define aviators. Her portrayal added both strength and sensitivity to the film’s gripping narrative.

ALSO READ: Indian Air Force Day 2025: Date, history, significance, powerful quotes, wishes to honour IAF warriors

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump during Bihar Election 2025
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump dur
Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?
Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?
Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration: All you need to know about Rs 19,680 crore India’s first fully digital airport
7 key factors to know India's first fully digital airport
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai, suspended
Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose at UN, details here...
Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose!
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE