commentator David Warner shifted attention to Smith’s busy activity in the dressing room. Reacting to the visuals, a user commented, “Steve Smith has just been doing a Cross-Word. He knows that there is a long time before he comes into bat.”

Australian star cricketer Steve Smith was seen solving the crossword puzzle inside the dressing room amid the ongoing India vs Australia in the third Border Gavaskar Trophy Test at Gabba on Saturday. During the match, the camera focused on the Australia star engrossed with the pen in hand, while the commentator David Warner reacted that he loves to do crossword puzzles in the dressing room. The video has gone viral, leaving fans intrigued at the Australian star’s dressing room activity on Day 1 of the third test match.

The third test match began with India winning the toss and electing to bowl first against Australia under overcast skies. The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1. However, the rain continued to fall heavily and persistently, halted the match. As per reports, a long delay is expected before the game can resume. Amid this, commentator David Warner shifted attention to Smith’s busy activity in the dressing room. Reacting to the visuals, a user commented, “Steve Smith has just been doing a Cross-Word. He knows that there is a long time before he comes into bat.”

Smith is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The 35-year-old is poised to surpass Ricky Ponting's record for most Test catches by an Australian fielder by the end of the summer. Despite a slow start to the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Smith has already taken five catches in the first two Tests, bringing his career total to 188. He now needs just nine more catches to eclipse Ponting's record of 196.

Meanwhile, Australia made a solitary change to their lineup for the ongoing match, with Josh Hazlewood returning to the playing eleven after recovering from a side strain that ruled him out of the Adelaide Test. He replaces Scott Boland in the team. On the other hand, India has replaced Ravindrachandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana with Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep respectively for the match.