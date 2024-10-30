You will be fascinated to know that the festival is being celebrated with great pomp and show in many countries around the globe.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is no longer limited to India. You will be fascinated to know that the festival is being celebrated with great pomp and show in many countries around the globe.

A viral video, capturing a mesmerising view of Australian homes lit up for Diwali, is being circulated online. The clip, shared by an Instagram user, featured homes in Sydney well-decorated for the festival.

The houses were seen adourned with colourful lights, traditional decor and flowers. The video has captured a huge attention on social media, with many praising the fantastic view.

"When Sydney gives you India vibes", the video was titled.

However, some people also argued that "Diwali on foreign lands can never be the same as one celebrated in India."

Here's how netizens reacted

"Super decor", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Beautiful!! Sydney has really changed. Indian kids growing up here nowadays have very different vibes during festivals. For us, migrating in early 90s meant there wasn't even a single Diwali mela till 1999 or later. Keep it up."

"This empty lonely “Diwali” without people isn’t even close to india diwali … nice try!" a third opined.

Diwali is widely celebrated across India. While there are numerous stories behind the festival, the most popular one is that Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of "Vanvas"- his stay in the forest with goddess Sita and brother Lakshman. It is believed that the people of Ayodhya welcomed the deity by lighting up earthen Diyas and observing mega celebrations.