India to spend Rs 60000 crore on this fighter jet, cheaper than Rafale, F-35, it is loaded with...

India plans to boost its Air Force strength by ordering 97 more Tejas Mk1A jets amid rising threats from Pakistan, China, and Turkey.

With the global security situation changing rapidly, it has become essential for India to strengthen its defence forces. The threat from Pakistan in the west and China in the north has been present for decades, and recent developments have only made the situation more serious. After the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in May, sending a strong message to Pakistan and the world that it would not tolerate terrorism. But a new concern has emerged during this operation, Turkey. The country is said to have supported terrorism by sending drones, weapons, and experts to Pakistan. Reports suggest Turkey’s defence companies are also planning to invest in Bangladesh, where a new interim government led by Mohammad Yunus has taken over after a political change. This growing closeness between Turkey and Bangladesh could pose new challenges for India.

To stay ahead of its enemies, India is now upgrading its Army, Navy, and Air Force. One of the most important steps in this direction is strengthening the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is planning to buy more fighter jets. Currently, the IAF has only 31 squadrons of fighter jets, while it needs at least 41–42 squadrons to defend the country effectively. To meet this gap, India is looking to order 97 more Tejas Mk1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This will add to the 83 Tejas Mk1A jets already ordered in 2021, bringing the total number to 180. The Tejas Mk1A is a fourth-generation-plus (4++) fighter jet. It is indigenously developed, making it cost-effective and advanced. Each unit costs around Rs 618 crore, which is significantly cheaper than imported aircraft like Rafale (Rs 2,194 crore per jet) or the American F-35 (Rs 942 crore per jet).

The Tejas Mk1A will come with modern technology like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, and there are plans to arm it with powerful BrahMos-NG cruise missiles and Astra Mk-2 missiles. These upgrades will give the jet a combat radius of 500 kilometres, enabling it to destroy targets without entering enemy territory.

HAL has also set up a new production line in Nashik and plans to build 30 jets per year from 2027. The earlier delivery delay was mainly due to General Electric (GE) not supplying the engines on time. However, GE is now expected to set up a production facility in India, which will help speed up delivery.

To counter Pakistan’s potential purchase of fifth-generation aircraft from China, India is also exploring the option of buying its own fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, which could cost thousands of crores.

In summary, India is making big moves to prepare for future conflicts and secure its borders. By increasing its air power with locally made Tejas Mk1A jets, the country aims to remain ahead in a region where the balance of power is constantly shifting.