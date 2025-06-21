VIRAL
Stanford University geophysicist Simon Klemperer and his team have identified a surprising process that they have named 'delamination'. This means that the heavy, dense part of the Indian tectonic plate is now slowly breaking and sinking into the depths of the Earth.
Can India's land be divided into two parts? Will our cities, rivers, and mountains not remain the same in the future? This is not a fantasy but a claim made by a new scientific report from the US. The report has put the whole of Asia, including India, in a grave worry, warning of potential danger. According to scientists, the tectonic plate on which India rests has started breaking from within. Its effect can bring devastating earthquakes, changes in weather, and major changes in the map of the land in the coming years.
Stanford University geophysicist Simon Klemperer and his team have identified a surprising process that they have named 'delamination'. This means that the heavy, dense part of the Indian tectonic plate is now slowly breaking and sinking into the depths of the Earth. It is as if a part of our land is quietly sliding inside the earth. According to a new study by the American Geophysical Union, the Indian plate has been sliding northwards for the last 60 million years. Mountains like the Himalayas were formed because of this collision, but now this collision is taking a dangerous turn.
Research shows that heavy parts of the plate are no longer able to support themselves, and are breaking and going down. This process is slow, but its effects can be big. Scientists believe that the Himalayas and the areas of North India adjoining them are the most sensitive. There is already a lot of pressure underground there.
If this breaking of plates intensifies, then the intensity and frequency of earthquakes in North India, Nepal, Tibet, and Northeast India may increase. North India is already a seismic zone, and it has now become more sensitive.
Plate break-ups can also change the shape of the land, the direction of rivers, and the position of mountains. Changes in the elevation and structure of the land can also affect monsoon and climate cycles. Big cities like Delhi, Dehradun, Guwahati, or Shillong are in such areas where it will be very important to be cautious. Scientists believe that this process is in its initial stages. That means time is running out but action is necessary regarding this. India needs continuous monitoring. Along with this, earthquake safety standards need to be strictly implemented. Along with this, the public also needs to be prepared for this situation.
