Here are India's top richest YouTubers, including Technical Guruji, BB Ki Vines, and CarryMinati, who have earned crores through engaging content.

YouTube is a massive platform where people create videos on various topics like cooking, learning, and entertainment. While millions of people upload videos, only a few manage to gain millions of followers and become famous. Some of the most successful YouTubers, such as Bhuvan Bam and CarryMinati, have won audiences with their unique content and entertaining style.

Here’s a look at the richest Indian YouTubers who have earned a fortune through their videos.

1. Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)

Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, is one of India’s biggest tech YouTubers. Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, in 1991, he studied microelectronics at BITS Pilani in Dubai. He started his YouTube channel in 2015, sharing tech reviews and tutorials in Hindi. His simple and engaging way of explaining technology made him hugely popular. By 2018, he became the first tech YouTuber to reach 10 million subscribers. Today, he has 23.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.1 million on Instagram, with an estimated net worth of Rs 356 crore. Along with YouTube, he also runs a cybersecurity business in Dubai.

2. Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines)

Bhuvan Bam is a famous Indian YouTuber and musician, best known for his channel BB Ki Vines. He was born in Gujarat in 1994 and started making comedy videos while studying in Delhi. His videos, featuring funny characters like Titu Mama, gained him massive popularity. With 26.6 million YouTube subscribers, he is one of India’s most loved digital creators. Apart from YouTube, Bhuvan has also released hit songs and ventured into acting. His estimated net worth is Rs 122 crore.

3. Amit Bhadana

Amit Bhadana is another well-known comedian on YouTube. Born in Delhi in 1994, he studied law but found his real passion in creating funny content. His relatable comedy sketches about Indian society helped him gain 24.5 million subscribers. Amit has also appeared in brand endorsements and acting projects. His estimated net worth is Rs 80 crore.

4. Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati)

Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati, is a popular YouTuber famous for his roasting videos and gaming content. Born in Faridabad in 1999, he became popular for his humorous takedowns of celebrities and trends. His fame skyrocketed during the COVID-19 lockdown when one of his videos went viral. Today, he has over 45 million subscribers, making him one of India's most followed YouTubers. His net worth is Rs 50 crore, and he has also explored music and live performances.

5. Nisha Madhulika

Nisha Madhulika is a household name in India when it comes to vegetarian cooking. Born in 1951, she started her YouTube channel in 2011, sharing easy and delicious recipes. Over time, her simple cooking style won the hearts of millions. Today, she has over 14 million subscribers and a net worth of Rs 43 crore. She has also written cookbooks and partnered with food brands.