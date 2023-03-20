India's strong reply to Khalistan backers: Grand tricolour unfurled at Indian High Commission in London

Screen Grab

The Indian High Commission in London was the site of tense events on Sunday, when a mob of Khalistan supporters tore down the tricolour flag hanging above the diplomatic mission and tried to break into the premises. The Indian government had responded quickly to the incident and also unfurled a much bigger Indian flag at the Indian High Commission building. The highest-ranking British ambassador in New Delhi was unexpectedly called in for a severe remonstration on the same day.

The foreign ministry released a statement that harshly criticised the British government for failing to adequately protect the Indian embassy.

Here’s what happened?

Videos posted online showed a mob of men waving Khalistan flags congregating in Westminster, London, outside the Indian High Commission. Broken windows and individuals scaling the India House skyscraper were shown in a viral video shared online.

A video shows one man climbing the flagpole above the entrance as others screamed pro-Khalistan chants. He then lowered the Indian flag. There seemed to be no security officers in the area.

An employee working at the Indian High Commission confronted the separatists. The government agent took the Tricolor from a Khalistani protester who had climbed to the first story window's sill. According to a video that went viral on Twitter, he also tossed the yellow Khalistan flag the guy was holding.

A "grander" version of the Indian flag was unfurled hours later at the Indian High Commission.

The Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to the scene, and an investigation has already begun. A man suspected of inciting a violent disturbance was taken into custody within hours. That was a shameful and absolutely reprehensible occurrence, according to British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

India after Pak’s Khalistan tried hard!



Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, a minister in the Foreign Office, expressed his "appalled" reaction and promised that the government would "take seriously" protecting the Indian High Commission.