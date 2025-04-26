Affiliated with CBSE, it provides a disciplined and well-organized environment that fosters holistic personality development in children.

While Bollywood has showcased several luxurious schools with spacious classrooms, high-tech amenities, and top-class facilities catering to students from affluent backgrounds, these depictions may be fictional. However, India is home to a real-life institution that exudes similar opulence. With its ancient architecture resembling a majestic palace, it offers a unique blend of tradition and luxury in education.

Mayo College, founded in 1875, has a rich history dating back to 1869 when Lt. Col. F.K.M. Walter proposed a school for holistic education. Initially envisioned as a 'Raj Kumar College' for royal heirs by Lord Mayo, the Viceroy, the institution began with Maharaja Mangal Singh of Alwar as its first student. Under Principal Sir Oliver St. John, the iconic Main Building, designed by Major Mant, was completed in 1885. Over time, Mayo College evolved to welcome students from diverse backgrounds, offering extensive facilities to support their education.

Nestled in the picturesque city of Ajmer, Rajasthan, Mayo College is a prestigious boys' school that boasts a sprawling 187-acre campus, offering breathtaking views of the majestic Aravalli hills. Known as the ‘Eton of India,’ Mayo College is renowned for its exceptional facilities, which include a world-class golf course and polo ground, providing students with ample opportunities to develop their skills in various sports. The school's impressive infrastructure and commitment to academic excellence have earned it a reputation as one of India's premier educational institutions.





Mayo College offers a distinctive educational experience that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, with an estimated annual fee of around Rs 6.5 lakhs for Indian students and around Rs 13 lakhs for NRIs. Affiliated with CBSE, it provides a disciplined and well-organized environment that fosters holistic personality development in children. The campus boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, including boarding houses, science labs, a library, and sports facilities such as swimming pools, a gymnasium, a golf course, and a cricket stadium, as well as amenities like a medical clinic and hygienic food. Students can engage in a wide range of activities, including boxing, rock climbing, trampoline, clubs, treks, exhibitions, and student exchange programs.