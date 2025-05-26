India has the fourth-largest railway network in the world. Every day, more than 13,000 trains run, carrying over 20 million passengers across 7,300+ railway stations.

Indian Railways continues to transform the way people travel across India. With modern trains like the Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Tejas, and Duronto, train journeys have become more comfortable and faster, reaching even the most remote parts of the country. India has the fourth-largest railway network in the world. Every day, more than 13,000 trains run, carrying over 20 million passengers across 7,300+ railway stations. These stations do more than just help people travel—they also earn big money through platform tickets, advertisements, and shops.

According to the latest railway data, New Delhi Railway Station has become the highest revenue-generating station in India for the financial year 2023-24. It earned a whopping Rs 3,337 crore, making it the richest railway station in the country. It also ranks among the busiest stations, having served over 3.93 crore passengers during the year.

Interestingly, many would assume that big cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, or Chennai would have the top-earning stations. But it is New Delhi that takes the lead.

Coming in second place is Howrah Railway Station in West Bengal, which generated Rs 1,692 crore. Chennai Central (also known as MGR Station) and Vijayawada Railway Station also made it to the list of top earners.

These figures highlight how Indian Railways is not just a mode of transport but also a major contributor to the economy. Stations like New Delhi are becoming key commercial hubs, thanks to their high footfall and increasing facilities for passengers.