Viral

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

This is the story of Master Madan who was a talented child prodigy in Indian music and was tragically poisoned at the age of 14.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 07:09 PM IST

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...
Master Madan
India's first child superstar poisoned at just 14 years of age: Some films leave a lasting impression on audiences, prompting them to reflect deeply. One such film is Qala, released on Netflix in 2022, which captivated viewers with its popular songs and compelling storyline. The film follows the journey of two singers, one of whom was tragically poisoned in real life. Inspired by true events, Qala is thought to be a tribute to Master Madan, a gifted Ghazal and geet singer whose extraordinary talent ultimately became his downfall.

Master Madan was born in December 1927 in the village of Khan Khana, Jalandhar (now Nawanshahar) in Punjab. The village had a rich history, founded by Abdul Rahim Khan-i-khana, a notable courtier of Emperor Akbar and a prolific writer. Madan’s father, Amar Singh Ghulam, worked for the British Empire, and the family spent their summers in Shimla. It was in this hill town that Master Madan’s musical journey began.

At just three years old, Madan’s father, a music enthusiast, began his training alongside his elder sister Shanti Devi. Incredibly, within six months, young Madan had mastered the art of music to the extent that by the age of 3.5, he was already performing in front of captivated audiences. His soulful voice earned him the title "Master Madan," and he became a child prodigy, mesmerizing listeners wherever he sang. He began his formal education at Sanatan Dharma School in Shimla before moving to Delhi with his family, where he attended Ramjas School.

From 1931 to 1942, Master Madan became a regular performer on All India Radio, alongside well-known singers like Ghulam Ali Khan, Mubarak Ali, and Fateh Ali Dilip Chandervedi. His popularity soared as his voice won the hearts of millions. However, with his rising fame came envy and jealousy from established singers, who saw their careers threatened by the young talent. It is believed that these insecurities led to his untimely demise.

Tragically, Master Madan was poisoned at the age of just 14. Although multiple stories circulate about how the poisoning occurred, it is generally believed that mercury was mixed into his drink, either at the radio station in Delhi or during one of his performances in Kolkata or Ambala. His guru, Sant Kaleraanvaale, had even predicted his early death.

In 1942, after suffering from a persistent fever that doctors later attributed to poisoning, Master Madan returned to Shimla, where he passed away in June. Despite his short life, his eight recorded songs remain cherished by music lovers. These recordings include the Punjabi tracks Bagaan wich peengan paiyaan and Raavi de parle kandey, as well as Urdu Ghazals like Yun naa reh reh kar hamein tarsaaiye and Heyrat se tak rahaay hain jahane wafaa mujhe. He also recorded two Thumris and two Gurbani tracks.

Though his life was tragically brief, Master Madan’s legacy lives on through his timeless music, which continues to resonate with people even 90 years later.

