India’s oldest school is also most expensive, fee is more than Dhirubhai Ambani International School, it is Rs..., located in...

Luxury schools do exist and there are several such schools in India. The top name that comes to mind is Dhirubhai Ambani International School but there is one school in India which is even more luxurious and the most expensive school in the country. The school gives one a real feeling of being on the sets of Student of the Year (SOTY) movie. However, the fees of this school, more than many other top schools, can be equal to an individual’s yearly salary.

Oldest school in India

This school is one of the most beautiful places to study and why not, it is located in one of the most beautiful hills in North India, Mussoorie, in Uttarakhand. The school offers various notch amenities and a natural view of the beautiful landscape overlooking the Tehri hills. Woodstock School is an international boarding school which is also India’s first boarding school, which is a century old school. The school was established in 1854, which makes it over 160-year-old, and the same year in which the East India Company was established. The school, which has become a heritage, has witnessed two world wars, India’s Independence, partition and the political upheavals of the emerging India.

The international school is not only a top school by its standards but also literally as it is situated at an altitude of 6,500 to 7,500 feet above sea level. This is not only the most expensive school but also the oldest school in India. As per the official website, the students here are from over 30 nationalities and speak over 40 languages.

Woodstock School Fees

The fee of this school is even more than Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which is a bit shocking. According to the official website of the school, the annual fee for class12 is Rs 17, 65, 000 and for class 6 is Rs 15, 90, 000. The school also levies a one-time fee that is divided into a non-refundable fee, as the Establishment fee which is Rs 4,00,000 and a Security Deposit fee of Rs 3,50,000 INR which is refundable. The annual fee for classes 10-12 in DAIS is Rs 9.65 lakh.

The annual fees include tuition, textbooks, notebooks, boarding and lodging, basic laundry, Internet and email facilities, class field trips and most social activities.