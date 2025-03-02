The oldest road in the country was constructed by Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya dynasty. However, in the 16th century, it was paved by the Sultan of Delhi. This road extends to other countries as well.

India’s progress in road construction is massive. From past few years the country has been building road networks including highways and expressways at rapid speed, connecting remotest places and most difficult of terrains to the mainland areas. But do you know which is the oldest road in the country?

India’s oldest road constructed during Maurya period

The oldest road in the country was constructed by Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya dynasty. However, in the 16th century, it was paved by the Sultan of Delhi. This road extends to other countries as well.

Chandragupta Maurya is believed to have constructed the Grand Trunk (GT) Road during his reign in the 4th century BCE. The road was initially built as a trade and military route, stretching from the eastern parts of India to the western regions, connecting areas like Pataliputra (modern-day Patna) to Takshashila (modern-day Taxila) and beyond.

With a history spanning over 2500 years, this road is still a pride of India today. In ancient times, it was known as 'Uttarapath.’ The GT Road was later extended and paved by various rulers, including the Delhi Sultanate in the 16th century. It remains one of the oldest road, longest highways and most important roads in the Indian subcontinent.

GT Road reconstructed by Sher Shah Suri

In the 16th century, during the reign of Sultan Sher Shah Suri of Delhi (1540-1545), this route was reconstructed, and it came to be known as 'Sarak-e-Azam' or 'Badshahi Road.' He paved the road, built sarais (inns) for the convenience of travelers, planted shady trees, and installed milestones (Kos Minars) to measure distances. Sher Shah Suri also introduced a postal service using horses on this road.

GT Road connects India’s three neighbouring nations

When the British took control, they renamed this ancient route the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road). This historic road once linked India with three neighboring countries. It started in Chittagong, Bangladesh, passed through various states in India, and continued into Pakistan, reaching Lahore and Peshawar, before finally ending in Kabul, Afghanistan. The GT Road holds immense historical and cultural importance, having been crucial for trade, cultural exchange, and the expansion of empires for centuries.

How long is india's oldest road

Stretching approximately 3,655 km (2,271 miles) from Teknaf in Bangladesh on the Myanmar border, westward to Kabul in Afghanistan, it passes through Chittagong, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Kolkata, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Prayagraj in India, as well as Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar in Pakistan.

Today, the route is still widely referred to as GT Road, although officially, a section of it is designated as National Highway 2 (NH-2), connecting Delhi and Kolkata. The road continues through Amritsar to Peshawar, but since India's independence, regular traffic beyond the border has been restricted.