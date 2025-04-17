India is projected to surpass Indonesia to become the country with the largest Muslim population by 2050 (311 million), as per a report published by the Pew Research Center.

India is a country known for its unity in diversity. It is home to a rich diversity of religions, including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism and others. Every Indian state has its own culture, languages, food habits, lifestyle and more. But do you know which state/UT has the maximum Muslim population? India has approximately 14.2 per cent of the Muslim population, as per the 2011 census. This makes Islam the second-largest religion in India, after Hinduism, which comprises about 79.8 per cent of the population. As per a report published by the Pew Research Center, India is projected to surpass Indonesia to become the country with the largest Muslim population by 2050 (311 million). The 2011 census data shows that the Muslim population grew by around 24.6 per cent between 2001 and 2011.

The Muslim population is spread across several states in India, with some states having a higher concentration than others. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India. According to the 2011 census, the state's population was around 200 million, of which 38.4 million were Muslims, accounting for 19.26 per cent of the total population. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in terms of the Muslim population. But a Union Territory (UT) has almost 97 per cent of the population who follow Islam. It means 97 out of every 100 people are Muslims. This Union Territory is Lakshadweep, with just 64,473 total population, as per the 2011 census. Of this, 62,268 people were Muslims, making up 96.58 per cent of the population.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an erstwhile state. According to the 2011 census, it was a full-fledged state with a population of approximately 1.25 crore. Among them, 85.67 lakh were Muslims, comprising 68.31 per cent of the total population. In 2019, the Government of India restructured Jammu and Kashmir, splitting it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Based on the percentage share of Muslims in the total population, Assam holds the third position with 34.22 er, followed by West Bengal at 27.01 per cent, Kerala at 26.56 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 19.26 per cent, and Bihar at 16.87 per cent.

