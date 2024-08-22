India's most expensive train, fare is equal to a luxury flat in New Delhi, it runs from...

In a country where trains are often dubbed as the "ride of the poor," offering an affordable means for over 2 crore people to reach their destinations daily, there exists a rare gem that defies this stereotype. Meet the Maharaja Express, India's most lavish train, where a ticket's price can exceed the cost of a 2BHK apartment in the capital.

Launched in 2010, the Maharaja Express is not only India's most expensive train but also holds the title of Asia's priciest. This luxury train offers a travel experience comparable to a five-star hotel, with fares that can make one’s salary appear insufficient. The train's interiors are a blend of palatial splendour and modern luxury, providing passengers with an unparalleled experience.

The Maharaja Express features a range of accommodations from Deluxe Cabins to the extravagant Presidential Suite. The train is equipped with world-class amenities including live TV, mini bars, air conditioning, and lavish bathrooms with showers. Each suite is designed to offer a royal experience, making passengers feel like royalty throughout their journey.

On its eight-day tours, the Maharaja Express runs from Delhi covering Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, and ending in Mumbai. The train operates on four distinct routes, allowing travellers to select their preferred journey.

The fare for this opulent train varies depending on the route and class. For example, a double occupancy Deluxe Cabin on the Delhi-Agra-Ranthambore-Jaipur-Delhi route costs around ₹4,13,210. Prices escalate significantly for higher classes: the Presidential Suite on the same route can reach up to ₹11,44,980. For more extensive routes, such as the Delhi-Jaipur-Ranthambore-Fatehpur Sikri-Agra-Khajuraho-Varanasi-Delhi journey, fares soar even higher, with the Presidential Suite costing up to ₹21,03,210.

Booking a seat on this majestic train requires visiting the official Maharaja Express website, where travellers can secure their passage for a journey that promises luxury beyond comparison. The Maharaja Express remains a symbol of lavish travel, offering a rare blend of luxury and history, unmatched by even the finest five-star hotels.