Can you imagine a single flat in India costing more than Rs 100 crore? It may sound unbelievable, but it’s true. This ultra-luxury apartment is part of DLF Camellias, one of the most expensive and high-end residential societies in the country. Known for its luxury and elegance, it has become the top choice for India’s leading businessmen, CEOs, and high-net-worth individuals.

Located in Gurugram, DLF Camellias has set records with its property deals. One of its standout features is the 72-feet-long glass-front balcony, large enough to seat 50 people comfortably. The apartment is beautifully designed with art pieces on every wall and luxurious interiors in every corner.

The home is divided into two main sections – one for welcoming guests and entertainment, and the other for family privacy. It includes a master bedroom, a secondary bedroom, a bar area, a lounge, and a multi-functional dining space that can also serve as a workspace.

The entire home follows an all-white theme with soft neutral shades. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by double doors, artistic mirrors, and golden planters that enhance the grand feel of the space. The balcony, which acts as the centerpiece of the home, is not just stylish but also functional. It features a dining area, a formal seating space, and an informal family corner.

The name 'The Camellias' comes from a rare and beautiful Asian flower. This project was launched by DLF after the success of their earlier luxury properties – The Aralias and The Magnolias. When first launched, the price was Rs 22,500 per square foot. Today, it has reached Rs 85,000 per square foot, according to reports.

With such features and demand, DLF Camellias is not just a home, it's a symbol of luxury and success in modern India.