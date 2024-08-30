Twitter
Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Viral video: Couple's hot dance moves on 'Har Funn Maula' wows the internet, watch

Viral video: 102-year-old woman celebrates her birthday by skydiving, watch

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, Palghar today, to launch project worth Rs 76000 crore

India's most expensive flat is worth Rs 1.36 lakh per foot, it's not owned by Mukesh Ambani

The apartment’s total area of 27,160 square feet translates to a staggering Rs 1.36 lakh per square foot, making it not just the priciest apartment in terms of total value but also one of the most expensive on a per-square-foot basis

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:53 AM IST

India's most expensive flat is worth Rs 1.36 lakh per foot, it's not owned by Mukesh Ambani
India's most expensive flat
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia may hold the title of India's costliest house, but who owns the most expensive flat? In a record-breaking deal that has stunned even the most seasoned real estate experts, the family of industrialist J.P. Taparia owns India’s most expensive apartment, a sea-view triplex in South Mumbai's exclusive Malabar Hill, as reported by The Economic Times. This luxury residence, developed by the Lodha Group, has set a new benchmark with a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 369 crore.

The triplex apartment, sprawling across the 26th, 27th, and 28th floors of the Lodha Malabar, a super-luxury residential tower, offers a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens. The apartment’s total area of 27,160 square feet translates to a staggering Rs 1.36 lakh per square foot, making it not just the priciest apartment in terms of total value but also one of the most expensive on a per-square-foot basis.

The deal surpasses all previous noteworthy transactions in India’s luxury real estate market. The Taparia family, known for their business in contraceptive products through their company Famy Care, have paid Rs 19.07 crore in stamp duties alone for this prime property, ET reported. The apartment’s location on Walkeshwar Road, a stone’s throw from the governor's estate, adds to its allure. This area, traditionally associated with luxury, is home to several industrial magnates and high-net-worth individuals.

J.P. Taparia, the patriarch of the family, transitioned from his family's hand tools and engineering business in 1990 to establish Famy Care, now the world’s largest producer of Copper-Ts and a key player in the global female contraceptive market.

