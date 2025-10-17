India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...

. These sweets are designed to blend tradition with modern indulgence and they look as grand as they taste.

This Diwali, Jaipur’s festive air isn’t just glowing with diyas or bursting with firecrackers; it’s filled with the rich aroma of luxury sweets. Local sweet shops are getting creative, but one name has everyone talking: Swarna Prasadam, a gold and silver-plated sweet that costs an astonishing Rs 1.11 lakh per kilogram.

Created by Anjali Jain, founder of the gourmet sweet brand Tyohaar, Swarna Prasadam is part of the brand’s new Gold Series. These sweets are designed to blend tradition with modern indulgence, and they look as grand as they taste.

Tyohaar’s new range includes mithais plated with edible gold and silver, bringing a touch of royal luxury to this year’s Diwali celebrations. As Jain explains, “We wanted the dessert to be more than just sweet something that reflects both health and royalty.”

The collection features:

Chaandi Bhasm Bharat – Rs 1,150 per piece

Swarn Bhasm Bharat – Rs 1,950 per piece (Rs 85,000 per kg)

24 Carat Kaju Katli – Rs 3,500 per kg

24 Carat Pista Lonje – Rs 7,000 per kg

24 Carat Laddoo – Rs 2,500 per kg

The caption for the campaign reads, "Before gold hits the market, it melts in your mouth." Beyond individual sweets, the brand has also launched luxury gift hampers, including boxes of gold-plated Baklawans and assorted festive sweets, perfect for Diwali gifting.

Interestingly, Jain says the use of gold ash isn’t just for show. Drawing inspiration from Ayurveda, she notes that it’s believed to have health benefits and help boost immunity. This Diwali, Jaipur’s sweet scene is truly sparkling where tradition meets opulence, and gold isn’t just worn, but savoured.