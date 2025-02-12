Magicpin shared the billboard on social media with the caption, "Can we get back the magic in comedy?? #Standupcomedy #India."

The popular YouTube show India’s Got Latent has found itself in controversy following a recent episode hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The episode included content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. Backlash arose after Allahbadia made a comment that many viewers found offensive, leading to criticism from social media users and public figures alike.

In the midst of this controversy, a well-known food delivery app, Magicpin, took the opportunity to launch a marketing campaign. Magicpin showcased a billboard featuring the tagline "India’s Lost Talent," along with the slogan: “Comedy ki limit honi chaiye, par discounts ki nahi" (Comedy should have limits, but discounts shouldn’t). The advertisement also included animated versions of the panellists from the contentious episode.

Magicpin shared the billboard on social media with the caption, "Can we get back the magic in comedy?? #Standupcomedy #India." Since it was posted online, the ad has garnered over 4,00,000 views, with many users commenting on the brand's creativity in the section.

A user wrote, "Talent to sirf Raju Shrivastava jaise logo me tha aaj kal komedy ke naam par vulgarity ho rhi hai." Another wrote, "The best creative in a long time!!" while a third user commented, “Aapda mein avsar (Opportunity in crisis)."

A forth user quipped, “Discount to unlimited honi chahiye (Discounts should definitely be unlimited)."

Meanwhile, the controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, posed a provocative question to a contestant on the show: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" This comment sparked a heated discussion regarding the boundaries of comedy.

As the criticism intensified, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but also devoid of humor.

Despite his apology, legal repercussions followed. The Guwahati Police registered an FIR against all the judges on the show. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the official complaint, stating that the FIR accuses them of promoting obscenity and participating in sexually explicit discussions.