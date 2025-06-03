Avadh Assam Express, India’s longest daily train, travels over 3100 km across 9 states with 88 stops, running nonstop every day.

The Indian Railways has a rich and fascinating history. It is the fourth-largest rail network in the world and covers almost every corner of the country. Every day, lakhs of people travel by train as it is considered a comfortable, affordable, and scenic way to reach one’s destination. While travelling, passengers enjoy views of forests, mountains, rivers, and rural landscapes. Trains serve people from all walks of life and connect cities, towns, and even remote villages.

India runs several types of trains such as the Tejas, Duronto, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Express, Superfast, and Passenger trains. While some trains cover short routes, others travel very long distances.

Today, let’s talk about a special train that surprises many – the Avadh Assam Express. What makes this train unique is that it runs from three places at the same time, yet it has the same name, number, and route. This may sound confusing, but it’s true and well-managed by Indian Railways.

This train, numbered 15909/15910, is the longest distance daily running train in India. It starts its journey from Dibrugarh in Assam and goes all the way to Lalgarh in Rajasthan, covering over 3100 kilometres. The journey takes four days and includes stops at 88 stations along the way.

To make sure the train runs smoothly every day, there are three trains running from both ends and even one extra train set kept ready in case of emergencies. The demand for this train is so high that it runs seven days a week and seats are rarely empty. Thousands of passengers depend on it regularly.

The Avadh Assam Express passes through nine states: Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Due to its popularity and long journey, the government is planning to upgrade the train with modern facilities to make travel even more comfortable for passengers.