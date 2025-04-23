The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Mospw), Sarbananda Sonowal, flagged off Cruise Operations from the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), India's largest cruise terminal. The MICT, developed as per Cruise Bharat Mission, was developed as per latest global standards.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Mospw), Sarbananda Sonowal, flagged off Cruise Operations from the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), India's largest cruise terminal, on Monday. It features world class facilities with modern design and a heritage feel and has pioneered in cruise tourism in India.

MICT’s world class features

The MICT, developed as per Cruise Bharat Mission, was developed as per latest global standards and is expected to take a pioneering role in developing cruise tourism in India. Spread over a built up area of more than 4,15,000 Square Feet, the MICT is developed at Ballard Pier. MICT is India's largest world class cruise terminal.

Equipped with 72 check-in and Immigration counters spreading over an area of 2,07,000 Square Feet on the first two floors (G+1), while the other two floors (2+3) are developed as Commercial Floors. The newly inaugurated MICT is designed to handle 1 million passengers every year, with an approximate 10,000 passengers per day. It can also handle 5 ships simultaneously, with an 11-meter draft and up to 300 meters in length. At the parking space, more than 300 vehicles can be parked simultaneously.

“Today, Mumbai, with its longstanding repute as a major maritime hub in the world, commenced Cruise Operations from the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, providing passengers with modern amenities for a better and safer experience. This adds to our existing top-class international terminals at Visakhapatnam and Chennai,” said Sonowal.

MICT has been designed with a wavy ceiling reflecting the maritime identity with functional and minimalist architecture. MICT blends modern design with Mumbai's maritime spirit--featuring fluid architecture, rose gold accents, and a sweeping ceiling. From heritage-inspired entry to sleek interiors with wave seating, selfie points, and maritime plaques, it offers a serene yet vibrant gateway to India's emerging global cruise hub. MICT will provide an enhanced passenger experience and position Mumbai as one of the major hubs for cruise tourism hubs. The total investment in the MICT project has been Rs556 crores.

