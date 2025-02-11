Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent went viral on social media on Monday.

An episode of India's Got Latent on YouTube, featuring obscene and vulgar comments by Ranveer Allahbadia, has been blocked following orders from the government, officials said on Tuesday. "The 'India Has Latent' episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent went viral on social media on Monday. The YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgment" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

In the viral clip, Allahbadia who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube is heard asking a contestant, 'Would you rather watch your parents have s** for the rest of your life—or would you join in once and stop it forever?'.

A video of his remark went viral on social media with many users slamming Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps. Many users questioned why comedy was declining in the country, and some users threatened to unsubscribe from Ranveer and Samay's channels because they promoted offensive material in the name of jokes and humour.

This is not the first time Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent is in the news. A contestant from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly faced legal action last week for her remarks on dog meat.

