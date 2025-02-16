Mohit clarified that after cracking the joke, Ranveer repeatedly asked the contestant if he was offended.

A viral video by social media user Mohit Khubani has shed new light on the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent and Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke. Mohit, who claims to have been present during the episode, shared details of what happened after Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, made the remark about watching parents have sex.

Mohit, a Mumbai-based fitness content creator, said he would share a screenshot of his ticket to prove his presence. His video has gained over 2 million views as he defended Ranveer and comedian Samay Raina, the show’s host.

What Really Happened?

Mohit clarified that after cracking the joke, Ranveer repeatedly asked the contestant if he was offended. “I know a sorry doesn’t fix everything, but he was making sure the kid was comfortable. Even Samay checked if he was okay,” he said.

The contestant, according to Mohit, went on to win the show. Ranveer hugged him during the celebrations and apologised again. “Samay appreciated the kid’s performance too,” he added.

Mohit also praised Samay Raina, calling him “the most humble guy” he had met even before India’s Got Latent. He argued that comedy should be taken in the right spirit and not be confused with real-life actions.

Past contestant speaks out

Arpita Mishra, a former contestant, also defended the show, saying she faced trolling after her performance but was treated well by comedians like Samay, Balraj, Rahul, Kenny, and Hozay.

“Bhai, hum gaye roast hone k liye. Hume issue nahi hai... duniya ko kya problem hai?” (We go there to get roasted. We don’t have an issue, so why is everyone else bothered?), she wrote in Mohit’s post.

Also read: Premanand Maharaj's morning yatra set to resume after..., it was stopped because...